Beer bar inauguration in Lucknow: Minister, IPS officers asked to explain presence

UTTAR PRADESH CM Yogi Adityanath Monday sought an explanation from Cabinet colleague Swati Singh about her reported inauguration of a beer bar in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on May 20.

Various hoardings put up by the bar, ‘Be The Beer’, have shown Singh and her husband Dayashankar Singh, BJP’s state vice-president who had courted controversy for making derogatory remarks against BSP chief Mayawati before the state polls, as the purported chief guests. They could not be contacted for a comment.

On Monday, Lucknow Range Inspector General Jai Narain Singh also sought explanation from a husband-wife IPS officer duo —Rae Bareli’s SP Gaurav Singh and Unnao SP Neha Pandey — for being part of the same event. The bar, I-G Singh said, did not have a permanent liquor licence.

In a statement issued Monday night, the Chief Minister’s Office said Adityanath has asked Swati Singh, a minister of state with independent charge, to “give (an) explanation after getting information about the whole issue”. The statement also issues direction to seek explanation from officers who reportedly participated in the function. BJP state spokesperson Manish Shukla said he is not yet aware of details of the circumstances in which Singh had gone for the inauguration.

I-G Singh said, “The two officers have been asked to respond in three days. They have been asked to explain in (what) circumstances they left their districts and went to the inauguration without inquiring whether the bar had a permanent licence. The bar had only temporary licence for one day.”

Gaurav Singh said he was on leave and had taken permission to leave the district. “It was a private function. I had gone there as an individual,” he said. Pandey was not available for comment.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App