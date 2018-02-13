‘Barred by in-laws’ from meeting wife, son; man kills self

he deceased’s parents have refused to file a report in this connection. (Representational image) he deceased’s parents have refused to file a report in this connection. (Representational image)

A 38-year-old Meerut resident committed suicide by setting himself ablaze on Sunday, allegedly because his in-laws had stopped him from taking his estranged wife and their son back to his home in Ghantaghar area. According to the police, Mohammed Nadeem’s in-laws had also beaten him up when he had visited their residence in Lisadi Gate area last week to meet his wife and son.

Station House Officer of Delhi Gate police Vijay Gupta said, “The deceased’s parents have refused to file a report in this connection, hence no action has been taken against his in-laws.”

“Nadeem had been married to his wife for 12 years, but she had gone to her parents after the couple had a dispute a few months ago. While Nadeem had been regularly trying to meet his wife, his in-laws were adamant that they would not allow their daughter to live with him. Last week, they had beaten him up with rods and lathis,” said a police officer. Nadeem had also filed a report in this connection with Lisadi Gate police on February 7.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App