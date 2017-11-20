Barabanki: Man shot dead; woman, kin booked

Barabanki police on Sunday booked a woman, her brother and her mother for allegedly killing a man from another community at their house in Awas Vikas Colony under Kotwali police station. Police said, Garima Singh’s (24) family was against her relationship with a man named Mohammad Shoaib.

Circle Officer, City (Barabanki), RN Singh said Shoaib’s father Badruhuja, in his complaint, said that on Saturday evening Garima’s mother Uma Singh had called his son to her house. Shoaib then went to the house along with his friend Nitish Srivastava. Nitish remained outside while Shoaib went in.

“Father alleged that once inside, Shoaib was shot in his head. Later, Uma called Shoaib’s maternal uncle and he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said the CO. Garima, her younger brother Vishal Singh and Uma Singh have been detained for questioning.

Station House Officer, City Kotwali Police Station, Dinesh Singh said an unlicensed pistol was recovered from the house. He added, Shoaib was earlier booked in Arms Act and an attempt to murder case. “Complainant of the case alleged Garima’s family were against her relationship with Shoaib,” said the SHO. ens

