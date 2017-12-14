Barabanki BJP MP threatens IAS officer: Will make life difficult for you

The threats, caught on video, started circulating on Wednesday. Photo courtesy: ANI The threats, caught on video, started circulating on Wednesday. Photo courtesy: ANI

The BJP MP from Barabanki, Priyanka Singh Rawat, allegedly threatened sub-divisional magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi on Tuesday, saying she would make survival there for him difficult, when he went to a village to remove encroachments on a pond.

The threats, caught on video, started circulating on Wednesday.

Dwivedi, a 2015 batch IAS officer, is posted in Barabanki as sub-divisional magistrate for the last two months. It is his first posting.

In the video, Rawat is heard saying: “Pura protocol kya hota hai yaad kar lo. Janpratinidhi agar khada ho, toh janpratinidhi ka regard karte hue khada hona. Yeh baat dhyan rakhna, warna yeh Barabanki mein… jeena toh kya… jeena mushkil kar doongi (learn the full protocol. If the people’s representative is standing, you should respect her and stand. Remember this or else I will make life difficult for you in Barabanki),” the BJP MP said.

According to Dwivedi, on Monday a team of revenue officials went to Chaila village and found a pond and open space for a government primary school encroached upon. The encroachers had covered the pond, which is around three bighas, and were farming there. A BJP worker, Alok Singh, had constructed a house on the land meant for the primary school. A notice was served on Singh.

On Tuesday, Dwivedi added, “I sent a team of government officials including Nayab Tehslidar and police to Chaila village to remove encroachment on the pond.”

He said several local people and BJP leaders converged at the spot and started arguing with the officials. After coming to know about matter, Alok Singh reached the spot, and so did BJP MP Rawat with her supporters.

In the video, she is seen shouting: “Main yahan par chhetra ke karyakartaon ke liye aur gramwasiyon ke liye khadi hoon…. Agar aap ko baat nahin karni thi toh aap bol kar ja sakte hain… ke madam main ja raha hoon…. Aap mooh tedha kar de rahe hain… chal de rahe hain…. Itna dimaag kharab hai (I am standing here as the party workers’ and people’s representative. If you don’t want to speak to us, you could have told us…. that madam I am going…. You are making a face… and leaving…. Something wrong with your mind).”

She then told supporters that the officials should be chased so that they fall in line (“dauda dalna, dimaag sab ka sab thikhane par aa jaye”).

Dwivedi said, “I have complained about the incident to senior officials. I will also write about it to the Chief Secretary.”

The SDM and his team were forced to leave the spot as they were outnumbered by local people and BJP supporters.

Rawat later said she had gone to spot after coming to know that officials were forcibly trying to take possession of the land without prior notice. She said she was also told that the officials were trying to ruin the crops of a farmer.

“When I reached there, people were angry. I intervened and ensured nothing is done to the officer. The officials should have given prior notice to those poor farmers…. Among them was also an 85-year-old farmer,” she said.

She confirmed that Alok Singh is a BJP worker.

