Bank GM shot at by two bike-borne men in Bareilly

THE GENERAL manager of Bank of Baroda’s Bareilly regional office was on Friday shot at by two motorcycle-borne youths while he was on a morning walk in the city. The victim, Shanker Ram Solanki (58), belongs to Bhopal and has been posted in Bareilly for the last three years.

Watch What Else is Making News



The motive behind the attack is yet to be known. “A private hospital in the city informed the police about Solanki being shot. At the hospital, Solanki told us said that around 7.30 am, when he had reached near the head post office, two youths on a motorcycle, with their face covered with scarves, came from behind and shot him on his left thigh. Following this, the assailants fled,” City Kotwali police Station House Officer Kamlesh Kant Verma said.

“Verma claims that since there was nobody around, he took a rickshaw and reached the hospital,” he added.

The spot where the incident took place is around half a kilometre from Solanki’s residence at Friends’ Colony in Bareilly. He lives alone while his wife and two children stay in Bhopal.

When contacted, Bareilly SSP Joginder Kumar said: “Solanki heads the regional office of the bank and has authority to sanction loans above Rs 15 crore. He has told the police that he has no enmity with anybody and had no altercation or even any argument in the recent past… We are trying to trace the assailants.”