Banda: Accused of selling off rescued cattle, eight villagers under scanner

The Banda police have initiated an inquiry against a group of residents of Goiramugli village, who allegedly sold off some of the 232 cattle they were given the responsibility of looking after when the animals were rescued from smugglers last month. The Mataundh police had on August 25 appointed eight villagers as caretakers of the buffaloes and oxen till the case reaches a conclusion in court. Superintendent of Police, Banda, Shalini said that over the past few days, they had received information about the villagers having sold some of the animals. “Taking note of it, I ordered an inquiry into the matter and submission of a report at the earliest,” she added.

Two sub-inspectors of Mataundh police station were handed over the inquiry on Sunday. They were also instructed to visit the homes of each of the eight persons in the village and conduct a physical verification of the animals given to them.

Station House Officer of Mataundh police station Aneeta Singh said, “Senior sub-inspector Subedar Pal and investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Panna Lal, have been assigned to verify the animals physically.” She added that both officials had visited Goiramugli village on Monday for an inquiry, but did not divulge details about their findings.

Sources said action against the concerned villagers would be initiated if any of the animals were found to have been sold.

On August 25, police had rescued the animals which were being carried in six trucks across the Ichauli crossing in Mataundh area. The trucks were coming from Mahoba district and were heading towards Unnao and Aligarh, as per police records.

The drivers of the trucks were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. They are presently out on bail.

