Badaun: Two attempt jailbreak, one succeeds

Badaun district jail authorities said that an undertrial managed to escape the jail by scaling its walls on Saturday. Another inmate who tried to follow him out, however, fell and was injured. Two jail wardens were later suspended.

Jail authorities said Sumit is accused in a murder and Arms Act cases, and Chandan in 12 cases, including murder.

On Saturday, according to jail authorities, a truck had arrived outside the jail. Someone tied a rope to it and sent the other end over the 14-foot wall. Sumit managed to climb out but Chandan lost his grip and fell.

Badaun SSP Ashok Kumar said Chandan Singh was carrying pistol and threatened jail staff who arrived when they were alerted of the incident. They, however, managed to overpower him. Sumit, meanwhile, escaped. “This was Chandan’s third attempt at an escape. Earlier he had managed to escape from another jail,” he said.

“Chandan is presently undergoing treatment at the jail hospital,” said K P Tripathi, Badaun jail superintendent.

An FIR has been lodged against Sumit and Chandan Singh under IPC section 223 (Escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) at the Civil Lines police station in Budaun, said police.

“We will investigate how a pistol got into the jail,” said SSP Ashok Kumar. He added that Sumit had been transferred to Budaun jail from Moradabad jail on administrative grounds in September last year. Chandan Singh was shifted from Gorakhpur jail in May last year on similar grounds.

