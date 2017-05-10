Babar, Akbar were intruders; Shivaji, Guru Govind real heroes: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said all problems prevailing in the country will begin to end once people accept that Mughal rulers such as Babar and Akbar were “intruders”, and had no relation to India. He further said that the state and community which has no time to conserve its history cannot protect its geography.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme where documentaries on the lives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ram Naik, Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for External Affairs General (Retd) V K Singh were unveiled on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. Naik and Singh too addressed the gathering.

Adityanath also said Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Guru Govind Singh are the “real” heroes of the country, and should be honoured.

He said when people start studying and taking inspiration from the “real” history, there will be no need to fear ISI, ISIS and other such elements. Governor Ram Naik praised the work done by the CM so far, saying they were being acclaimed across the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now