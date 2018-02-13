Azamgarh cops obtain proclamation order from court against 36 Muslims

With the accused still absconding, the police moved court against them last week and obtained the order for a local court. With the accused still absconding, the police moved court against them last week and obtained the order for a local court.

AZAMGARH police have obtained a proclamation order against 36 Muslims accused of looting and torching a shop in Mubarakpur police station area in April 2016, after plates made with pages of a holy book were allegedly found in its premises.

Through a proclamation order, a court declares a person as a proclaimed offender, and their name and details are made public. Depending on court proceedings and investigating agencies, the next step would be to attach property of the absconders.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Mubarakpur police station, Anoop Shukla, tension had erupted in Mubarakpur town on April 21, 2016, after local residents had allegedly found plates made using the pages of a holy book at a shop belonging to one Fakeer Chand. A group of people had then assembled in the town and staged a protest. Later, another group had ransacked and torched the shop, he added.

“The court had on Saturday issued a proclamation order against 36 Muslims who are wanted in the case. We will soon start the process of serving the orders at homes of the accused. The next procedure would be to obtain permission for attaching their properties if the accused do not appear in court,” said the SHO, adding that a chargesheet has not yet been filed in the case. So far, two accused have been arrested, he added.

