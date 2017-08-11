Auraiya Zila Panchayat: ‘Five SP members implicated in false cases to help BJP in bypoll’

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

SAMAJWADI PARTY president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the state government of implicating SP members of Auraiya zila panchayat in false cases so that BJP could bag the post of the chairperson. While the post of Auraiya zila panchayat chairperson is currently vacant, bypoll for the post is yet to be announced. Addressing mediapersons at the state party headquarters, Akhilesh alleged that five SP leaders, who are members of Auraiya zila panchayat, have been “implicated” in cases of murder and rape to help BJP in byelections.

Alleging that they were being “hounded by police”, Akhilesh paraded the five leaders — Rajvir Singh, Prashant Pal, Shiv Singh Pal, Sudhir Kumar and Ravi Rajput, whose wife Neelam is also a zila panchayat member in Auraiya. Rajvir Singh, SP chairperson of the zila panchayat, was recently removed from the post after BJP brought a no-confidence motion against him.

Rajvir told mediapersons that while a no-confidence motion was brought against him at the behest of BJP leader Deepu Singh, SP leaders have been threatened. “The Prime Minister had said that police stations in UP were being operated by SP workers. But who is running police stations now? There has been no control on crime. It had never happened (in the past) that policemen search for zila panchayat members with BJP leaders. SP members of Auraiya zila panchayat have been implicated in cases lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. If police could not find them, their family members were abducted. All this is being done only to elect a zila panchayat chairman of BJP,” Akhilesh said.

He alleged that SP members in Kannauj, Siddharthnagar and Agra have also been harassed by the police and he had informed the DGP and principal secretary (Home) about the same. “Police had never indulged in such extortion in the past. When an SP was asked why he was doing this injustice (with SP workers), he said because he was not posted in any district during the previous regime,” he claimed.

Auraiya BJP president Ramesh Diwakar said election to the post of zila panchayat chairperson will be “free and fair”. “SP leaders used to use such tactics of threatening zila panchayat members to elect their own chairperson. No member has been harassed under the BJP government,” he added.

Akhilesh said that if there is corruption in the emergency helpline ‘Dial 100’, it is the responsibility of the current government to do away with it and not blame the previous government, which had launched it. “Dial 100 scheme is being destroyed. Law and order has broken down,” he added. Refusing to comment on whether SP and BSP will come together to fight BJP, Akhilesh said: “Such a political strategy or management has not been prepared. But BJP leaders are scared. They don’t even have one MLA who would give up his seat (for ministers and chief minister).” The former CM said that the state government has given his “good vehicles” to BSP chief Mayawati and transferred her “used” vehicles to him. “Does BJP want us to become friends?” he asked in a lighter vein.

Asked about the 200-odd vehicles, which were following Akhilesh’s “rath” from Lucknow to Faizabad, not paying toll at two plazas on Wednesday, the SP leader said: “It is wrong to say that 200 vehicles crossed the plazas with me because there were 1,000 vehicles…” He claimed that he will pay the toll if NHAI sent him the footage of all the vehicles to him. On the removal of 4 members from Lohia Trust, Akhilesh said: “I am not bothered about it. I am being termed as Aurangzeb (Mughal emperor). Beware of me.” On Tuesday, Akhilesh had removed Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, MLC Ahmed Hasan, former MP Usha Verma and party leader Alok Shakya from the membership of the trust and inducted four new members.

In the run-up to UP polls, Yogi Adityanath had likened Akhilesh to Aurangzeb and Kans, saying parents will now desist naming their sons Akhilesh. Earlier in January, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had also likened Akhilesh to Aurangzeb for removing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the post of SP national president to don the mantle.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App