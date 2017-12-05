Top Stories

Attack on NIA-police team: Two more held

“Two residents — Khalid and Yusuf — were arrested on Monday while one person, Nazeem, was arrested on Sunday,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad | Published: December 5, 2017 5:39 am
NIA Members attacked, NIA officers attacked, lucknow news, indian express news “Two residents — Khalid and Yusuf — were arrested on Monday while one person, Nazeem, was arrested on Sunday,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad. (Representational Image)
Top News

Two more residents of Nahali village in Ghaziabad were arrested in connection with the attack on a team of NIA, the UP ATS and local police on Sunday. The arrests were made over mob pelting stones and opening fire at the personnel.

“Two residents — Khalid and Yusuf — were arrested on Monday while one person, Nazeem, was arrested on Sunday,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

A UP Police constable was injured in the incident that took place during a raid in the village on Sunday morning when the personnel had reached there to nab a man who is suspected of having supplied arms for the murder of an RSS leader in Punjab.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 05: Latest News