Attack on NIA-police team: Two more held

Two more residents of Nahali village in Ghaziabad were arrested in connection with the attack on a team of NIA, the UP ATS and local police on Sunday. The arrests were made over mob pelting stones and opening fire at the personnel.

“Two residents — Khalid and Yusuf — were arrested on Monday while one person, Nazeem, was arrested on Sunday,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

A UP Police constable was injured in the incident that took place during a raid in the village on Sunday morning when the personnel had reached there to nab a man who is suspected of having supplied arms for the murder of an RSS leader in Punjab.

