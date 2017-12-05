Attack on NIA-police team: Two more held

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad | Published: December 5, 2017 5:39 am
Two more residents of Nahali village in Ghaziabad were arrested in connection with the attack on a team of NIA, the UP ATS and local police on Sunday. The arrests were made over mob pelting stones and opening fire at the personnel.
“Two residents — Khalid and Yusuf — were arrested on Monday while one person, Nazeem, was arrested on Sunday,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.
A UP Police constable was injured in the incident that took place during a raid in the village on Sunday morning when the personnel had reached there to nab a man who is suspected of having supplied arms for the murder of an RSS leader in Punjab.
