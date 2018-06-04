ATS officer’s death: Govt to sponsor daughter’s education, offers wife a job as OSD

Follow Us:
Monday, June 04, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
The announcement came six days after Sahani allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at the Anti-terrorist Squad office in Lucknow on May 28.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: June 4, 2018 5:37:36 am
CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the state government will fund the education of additional superintendent of police Rajesh Sahni’s daughter. The announcement came six days after Sahani allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at the Anti-terrorist Squad office in Lucknow on May 28.

A state information department press release quoted Adityanath saying Sahni’s widow, Shalini, may be appointed as officer on special duty if she wants a job. It said the officer’s family will continue to get the government accommodation.

