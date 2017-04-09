At meeting with minorities dept: Will probe projects that used Central funds, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo)

At a meeting with district and state level officials of the minority affairs department on Saturday, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at previous governments by saying that their “seriousness” towards minorities could be “gauged” by the fact that such an interaction had been held for the first time.

Having met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review implementation of Centre-run schemes in the state earlier in the day, the minority affairs minister indicated that works of the preceding Akhilesh Yadav government would soon under the scanner as he announced inspections of sites where Central funds had been shown as utilised. The inspections will be conducted under the supervision of Naqvi himself.

He claimed that in the past three years, the Centre had released funds worth Rs 15,000 crore under MSDP for infrastructure development, but only a small share of it had been utilised so far. “If that fund had been used properly and honestly, no poor minority person would be uneducated and unemployed in the state,” said the minister.

Naqvi also announced the development of ‘Sadhbhavana Mandap’ — a multipurpose community hall — in every district for social education, sports and skill development. He said a proposal had been sought from the state government to develop toilets in madrasas within 6 months, adding that “triple T” (teacher, tiffin and toilet) would be available to students in all educational institutes in minority pockets.

Over 20 ‘Garib Nawaz’ skill development centres would be set up in the state for youths to acquire skills in different trades so they could get jobs. The Centre has given Rs 38 crore for ‘Begum Hazrat Mahal Scholarships’ to 28,000 girls across the state, the minister claimed.

Naqvi said that the Centre has various plans to develop Wakf properties as centres of educational and employment activities.

Asked about the Central Wakf Council report alleging anomalies in maintenance of Wakf properties in Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi said that the report was being studied and action will be taken.

