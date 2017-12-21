Arrest of Banaras Hindu University student leader: Protest on campus turns violent

Outside Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File) Outside Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

A group of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students went on a rampage on the campus Wednesday, allegedly setting a bus on fire and vandalising several vehicles to protest against the arrest of a student leader. Police said the protest began in the evening after the student leader of a small splinter right-wing group was arrested around 3.30 pm. Varanasi IG Deepak Ratan told The Indian Express, “A student named Ashutosh Singh was arrested from somewhere outside the campus. A lower court had ordered his arrest for his involvement in an incident on the campus on November 10. After his arrest, around 30 of his supporters set a bus and some two- wheelers on fire in protest.”

Eyewitnesses said the students first locked and jammed one of the gates of the campus. Later, the situation spiralled out of control when some of them began to break the windows of some cars parked near Sir Sundarlal Hospital on the campus. Soon, an empty bus and several two-wheelers were torched. Security guards allegedly stood as mute spectators and the proctorial board in charge of security also did not come out to abate the violence, they said.

“Around 25 to 30 students were on motorcycles. They began smashing windows of cars located in front of the Vishwanath temple on the campus at around 4 pm. When they came to Sir Sundarlal Hospital, the guards quickly closed the gates but by then they had smashed the windows of several patients’ cars. None of the security guards or proctors did any thing to stop them,” said a second-year medical student.

Police said they have detained none of the students so far. IG Ratan said, “We will ask the BHU administration for CCTV footage. Everything is under control on the campus.”

Police said a district court had issued an arrest warrant against Ashutosh Singh for creating ruckus on the IIT-BHU campus on November 10. Singh demanded the varsity to cancel a fest, which would “promote obscenity” on the campus. The IIT-BHU administration had filed a complaint, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against him. Chief Proctor Royana Singh was unavailable for comment and Registrar Neeraj Tripathi refused to speak on the matter.

