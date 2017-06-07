Around 100 district hospitals to provide e-services soon, says IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patients will soon be able to get appointments with doctors in 100 district hospitals of the state using their mobile phones. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad Tuesday said that the state, with the Centre’s help, would link 100 hospitals under the ‘e-hospital’ scheme within the next six months. “The e-hospital services will be made available, under which people can seek appointment with doctors using their mobile phones,” a PTI report quoted Prasad as saying.

Addressing mediapersons in Lucknow with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prasad also said that the state would soon be getting 500 para legal volunteers in order to facilitate disposal of cases pending in different courts. The union minister said 7.5 lakh cases had been pending over the past 10 years and the issue was discussed during his meeting with the CM on Tuesday, where it was decided that the state government would review these cases and take measures to dispose of them quickly.

He said that while the attitude of previous government was “not right”, things would improve with the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government at the state. “A state where crime and mining mafia used to operate (in the past), the (new) CM’s concern for water and IT is indeed praiseworthy,” he added.

Prasad said that the present government’s focus is to bring water and information technology to Bundelkhand. He added that while the state would focus on bringing BPOs to smaller cities, it had also been decided that around 1,500 BPO seats would be opened in Jhansi and Chitrakoot region of Bundelkhand alone. He also informed that TCS will set up 1,000 BPO seats in Varanasi.

The Union minister said that the government also plans to upgrade software technology parks in the state. In reply to a question, CM Adityanath said that despite the Opposition’s allegations, the state would attract investments in 1-2 years’ time, which it has not seen in the past 12-15 years. Many companies have already come, more will come in the future, he added. Prasad added, “Vipaksha ke araam karne ka samay hai.”

