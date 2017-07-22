Anupriya Patel’s sister booked for ‘forcibly occupying flat’

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel (File) Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel (File)

APNA DAL (Krishna Patel) leader and sister of Union MoS Anupriya Patel, Pallavi Patel, her husband Pankaj Singh, and three others have been booked for allegedly forcibly occupying a residential flat in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow and threatening the owner.

The FIR was registered on Thursday on the order of the chief judicial magistrate’s court following a complaint lodged by Pankaj Tripathi, a resident of Fatehpur. In his complaint, Tripathi has alleged that he had bought the flat in 2013 and later gave one of its rooms on rent to Pankaj Singh.

He claimed that around six to seven months ago, he asked Pankaj Singh to vacate the room, as his children were coming to live in Lucknow. But, Pankaj Singh allegedly refused to vacate the flat.

While Pallavi could not be reached for comment, an associate said Pankaj Singh had paid Tripathi an advance to purchase the flat. “But he later found that the property was already mortgaged. He then demanded that the advance be returned to him, leading to the dispute,” he said.

Police said Pankaj Singh had got an FIR lodged against Tripathi for cheating in May.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App