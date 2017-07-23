Another parent awaits justice: We’ve been fighting for 11 yrs… have little hope

Moninder Singh Pandher at the CBI court in Ghaziabad. Moninder Singh Pandher at the CBI court in Ghaziabad.

On Saturday afternoon, Jhabu Lal folded clothes at his makeshift shop, less than 500 metres from D-5 in Nithari village. Eleven years ago, his 10-year-old daughter had gone missing. A year later, he realised she was among the many young girls and women who had been killed during the Nithari murders, when he identified her nylon clothes found in the drain.

“When I came to know about other cases of children going missing, I thought that maybe the accused had sold my daughter to someone. I thought they would have fed her… at least she would be alive. But her clothes were pulled out from a sack. Later, DNA tests showed that she was among those who had been killed. I still remember how cold it was that day,” said Lal.

On Saturday, a CBI court in Ghaziabad pronounced the residents of D-5 — Moninder Pandher and Surinder Koli — guilty of kidnapping, raping and killing 20-year-old Pinki Sarkar, and destruction of evidence. For Lal, however, the struggle has not ended. “One court has pronounced them guilty. They will approach another court and get bail. We have been fighting for justice for the last 11 years. We have little hope,” he said.

At the main road of Nithari village, cars block the gate of the bungalow where Pandher and Koli lived, while overgrown weeds and trees on its premises hide the building. A drain runs along the boundary wall in front of the house. “Dismembered bodies, skeletons and clothes had been recovered from this drain. There was a knife with each set of clothes of the children who had been killed. My daughter had been wearing nylon pants, while the front portion of her shirt was also nylon.

The back of her shirt was cotton. The nylon bits of her clothes were recovered because nylon does not decay,” Lal said, as he ironed and folded clothes of residents in the area. Unlike in Lal’s case, the court had passed its judgment in Pappu Singh’s daughter’s case. “Koli was given the death penalty in my daughter’s case. Rachna was eight years old then and used to study in DPS. She went missing in April 2006. The judgment has come but the guilty have still not been punished,” he said.

