Anganwadi workers’ arrest: Sitapur court accepts police application to remove Section 121A

A Sitapur court on Wednesday accepted a police application to remove the stringent IPC section 121A (conspiring to wage, or attempt to wage war, or abet waging of war against the government of India) that was “wrongly invoked” against four women Anganwadi workers recently arrested in connection with two incidents.

The court also accepted their bail applications for one of the two cases on Wednesday (applications for the other case were accepted on Monday).

Police said they will be released on Thursday morning.

Arvind Mohan Mishra, the defendant lawyer, said that while IPC sections of 121A, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were removed from the case, section 7 (molesting a person to prejudice of employment or business) of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act, was added on Wednesday.

Two FIRs had been lodged against Neetu Singh, Sarita Verma, Manju Vanshwar and Santosh Kumari over their alleged involvement in two incidents. The first one was of December 4, when Anganwadi workers had staged a protest outside the collectorate and later blocked the Lucknow-Sitapur Highway by sitting on the road, protesting over various demands.

The second one was of December 8, when the four were arrested for allegedly attempting to stop the cavalcade of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Sitapur, and entering into an argument with the police.

On Sunday Sitapur district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Sureshrao A Kulkarni had said that the section was “wrongly invoked” and they would move court seeking its withdrawal. “On Saturday, when the police asked the court to grant the accused’s remand, the court permitted the same and questioned the police as to why they invoked section 121A. Yesterday, police filed an application for withdrawal of the above section and today the court permitted them,” Mishra said.

