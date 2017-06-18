Amul to help Parag with technical expertise

Can’t wait for the final match of India vs Pakistan? (Source: File Photo) Can’t wait for the final match of India vs Pakistan? (Source: File Photo)

To strengthen its own dairy brand Parag, the state government has decided to look to Gujarat’s Amul in terms of technical expertise in in milk processing and marketing. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Saturday between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a delegation from the Gujarat government led by its Minister Shankarbhai Chaudhary and comprising Amul’s Managing Director R S Sodhi.

Sodhi said Amul was paying Rs 360 crore annually to farmers in UP and plans to increase this to Rs 3500 crore per annum. The chief minister extended support by offering to enter into an agreement with the company to operate the milk processing plant coming up in Varanasi. He also directed the plant’s capacity be raised from Rs 4 lakh litres to 6 lakh litres a day.

On Parag, Sodhi said Amul would offer its expertise to the company. “Amul may provide training and exposure to Parag in every field, including processing and marketing,” he said. CM also inspected the milk processing plant at Chak Gajariya on outskirts of Lucknow.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App