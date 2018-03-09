Ambedkar statue vandalised: Adityanath tells police to ensure security, Mayawati says book vandals for sedition

Mayawati said the acts of vandalism are a result of a “feeling of political, religious and caste-based vengeance”. UP CM Adityanath asked officials to identify those involved in the Meerut vandalism Mayawati said the acts of vandalism are a result of a “feeling of political, religious and caste-based vengeance”. UP CM Adityanath asked officials to identify those involved in the Meerut vandalism

Two days after a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalised in Khurd village of Meerut, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered police officers to protect statues of all icons in their respective districts. Besides Meerut, several other instances of statues and busts of prominent leaders being vandalised have been reported from across the country in the recent days in Kolkata and Vellore.

Maintaining that strict action should be taken against those involved in the Meerut incident, Adityanath said in a statement: “Maintaining peace is the top priority of the state government. Strict action will be taken against anti-social elements disturbing peaceful atmosphere in the state.” He went on to ask district magistrates and SPs in districts to be vigilant about security of statues of icons.

Asking officials to identify those involved in the Meerut vandalism, the CM said that it should be ensured that such incidents are not repeated. BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, demanded that those disturbing peace and harmony by vandalising statues should be booked under the sedition law. She also demanded security for statues and memorials built in the memory of icons, especially those of Dalits and other backward classes.

In a statement, Mayawati said the acts of vandalism are a result of a “feeling of political, religious and caste-based vengeance”. Maintaining that the prevailing situation is not normal across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, she urged followers of leaders, whose statues were vandalised, to exercise restraint and maintain peace.

“Such acts are not in the interest of the country, as they weaken the democratic and secular fabric as well as harm communal harmony… Now, even Uttar Pradesh is has fallen prey to it…” Mayawati said while demanding “prompt and strict action” against those harming harmony. If no action was taken, it would mean these incidents were part of a BJP-RSS conspiracy, she claimed.

