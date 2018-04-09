Ambedkar Mahasabha to confer ‘Dalit Mitra’ award on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/File)

Ambedkar Mahasabha, a Dalit organisation in the state, has decided to felicitate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “Dalit Mitra” (Friends of Dalits).

Speaking to The Indian Express, President of Ambedkar Mahasabha Lalji Nirmal said, “It is for the first time we decided to felicitate someone as “Dalit Mitra”. There are various reasons for selecting UP CM Yogi Adityanath. His government was the first to give an order for putting up a photograph of Ambedkar in every office and police station and he also announced reservation for most backward and Dalits in Vidhan Sabha.”

Asked about opposition to his move, Nirmal said that while his organisation is not funded by any political organisation, those objecting to the decision are politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to hold grand events to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar across Uttar Pradesh.

“On the eve of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, party workers will take out padayatras in the districts,” said Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from Mohanlalganj in Lucknow. —WITH PTI

