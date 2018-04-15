Ambedkar did not belong to any one party: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday paid his respects at an Ambedkar statue near Allahabad High Court and said Ambedkar’s unfulfilled dream will be fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Maurya also said Ambedkar did not belong to any one party, but he was a source of inspiration to everyone, an information officer said.

SP’s Nagender Singh Patel, who defeated Maurya in the Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll in Allahabad, also paid tribute at the same statue before heading to Samajwadi Party’s Ambedkar Jayanti event. The Allahabad University students’ union, the Allahabad district administration and the BSP’s Allahabad zone members also held functions to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.

