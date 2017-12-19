Amanmani claims threat to life by ‘Gorakhpur historysheeter’

Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi. (File) Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi. (File)

INDEPENDENT MLA Amanmani Tripathi took everyone by surprise on Monday when he suddenly stood up with folded hands in the Assembly and demanded protection from the House, alleging that his life is under threat by history-sheeters from Gorakhpur.

Amanmani, the Nautanwa MLA, is the son of former SP minister Amarmani Tripathi, who is serving a life sentence along with his wife in the Madhumita Shukla murder case. Amanmani himself has been chargesheet for allegedly murdering his wife Sara Singh. Nautanva in Maharajganj district borders Gorakhpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit did not initially allow Amanmani to speak on the ground that he had not given any prior notice and the one given by him earlier was still under consideration, SP leader Azam Khan said in case any member of the House wanted to speak about a threat to his life, he should be allowed.

As the Speaker maintained that he would be allowed based on rules, Amanmani went to the Well of the House, seeking protection from the Assembly and requesting that he be heard once. Following this, the Speaker allowed him to speak.

Amanmani alleged there was a threat to his life, as alleged history-sheeters from Gorakhpur have united against him and wanted to dent his image to affect his political career.

He said with folded hands: “Historysheeters of Gorakhpur division are after my life… My wife died and I am being charged with murder. False cases are being registered against me. There was an attempt on my life in Mohanlalganj and I am being instead framed for extortion of Rs 1 lakh. My father and mother have been put behind bars under a conspiracy. Now, they are after me…”

With Amanmani demanding security, he was prompted by the treasury benches to name the history-sheeter. As Amanmani took the name of a former MLA and history-sheeter from Gorakhpur, BSP members started protesting.

BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma said someone who is not present in the House but had once been a member of the Assembly, should not be accused. The leader’s son, BSP MLA Vinay Shanker Tiwari, requested the Speaker to remove the name from the House proceedings.

Amid the protest, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna promised enhanced security for Amanmani.

