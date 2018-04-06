Allahabad University student shot at in class

An MA first year student of Allahabad University was allegedly shot near the chest by an unidentified person in class on Thursday afternoon.

Nagender Singh, a philosophy student, was in his classroom when the incident occurred at around 2 pm. A class was going on. A case has been registered. “No one gave him chase because he was wielding a gun. The student was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is stable,” said an officer.

The accused is absconding and remains unidentified, police sources said.

SP City (Allahabad) Siddharth Meena said, “In his statement, the student has said the accused shot him because of an old personal contention. We are investigating the case. No arrests have been made yet.”

