Allahabad Dalit student death: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav slam UP government

BSP president Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Adityanath government over the killing of a Dalit student in Allabahad, claiming that the ruling party was pursuing casteist and narrow politics of hatred and that UP was in the “grip of criminal elements”.

In a statement, Mayawati said: “The brutal killing of the Dalit student is not a standalone incident in Uttar Pradesh, but such incidents keep happening. And nothing else but conservative, casteist and hate politics of BJP is responsible for that. The youths are frustrated because of unemployment and thus crime is increasing at every level.”

Asking the government to take strict action against those responsible and demanding help for family of the deceased, she asked BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar to visit the aggrieved family in Allahabad.

Maintaining that the law and order system has collapsed in the state, Akhilesh said in Lucknow: “The murder of a Dalit student in Allahabad shows that the state is in the grip of criminal elements and the police are only killing innocents in encounters.” Demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the family of the law student, Akhilesh said people in UP were living in fear and there was no guarantee of one’s life.

