All should follow traffic rules: TMC MP Soumitra Khan

Caught riding a motorbike without wearing a helmet by civic police, TMC MP Soumitra Khan from Bishnupur said he paid a fine instead of “abusing his position”, and appealed to people to follow traffic rules.

Khan said he borrowed his friend’s two-wheeler to buy fish from a local market, in Bankura Sunday.

However, a civic volunteer reportedly stopped his motorbike and asked him why he was not wearing a helmet.

“A civic volunteer stopped my vehicle as I was not wearing a helmet. I admitted that it was my fault… I paid the fine and asked my friend to get my helmet from home,” Khan told The Indian Express.

“Everyone should follow traffic rules. If you have made a mistake, then admit it. Do not use your position to get away from the situation. It does not matter if you’re an MP or MLA, law is applicable for all,” he said.

