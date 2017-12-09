Aligarh’s BSP corporator says won’t sing Vande Mataram

After Meerut’s BSP mayor-elect said she would revoke her predecessor’s decision to make singing Vande Mataram compulsory at corporation meetings, Aligarh maybe next with a BSP corporator saying on Friday that he would not sing the song.

Aligarh mayor-elect Mohammad Furkan, also from the BSP, said a decision on it would be made only after the oath-taking ceremony — expected next week. His predecessor had supported calls for making it compulsory to sing the song but had not been able to move a resolution to this effect as the House had not convened at the time.

“I have no objection over Vande Mataram being sung at the municipal corporation by others, but I will not participate,” said Musharraf Husain Mahzar, an Urdu poet and BSP corporator from Ward 54.

Mahzar has also requested corporation Commissioner Santosh Kumar Sharma to allow him to take oath in Urdu. This was followed by BJP’s Hemant Gupta wishing to take oath in Sanskrit. Sharma has forwarded both requests to the government for directions.

The Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act-1959 does not specify a language for the oath-taking ceremony for the Assembly. However, legislator-elects are allowed to take the oath in Hindi or Sanskrit but not Urdu, an official language of the state.

“No one should have any problem with my demand. I have been assured by the commissioner that he would look into my request,” said Mahzar.

BJP’s Gupta said, “My request was made in response to Mahzar’s demand.”

Joint Municipal Commissioner Shiv Pujan Yadav said, “There is no such provision in the Act for administering oath in languages except English or Hindi.”

“It is Mahzar’s decision to take oath in Urdu. He did not discuss with us,” said Furkan.

