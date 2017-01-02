Akhilesh’s former deputy, Naresh Uttam a strong organiser

Naresh Uttam at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari Naresh Uttam at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. Pramod Adhikari

AFTER CHIEF Minister AKhilesh Yadav was chosen as the SP national president, replacing his uncle Shivpal, at the party’s national convention in Lucknow on Sunday, the CM declared party MLC Naresh Uttam as new state president of SP. Uttam (58) belongs to Kurmi community, which comes under other backward classes (OBC). Hailing from Fatehpur, he is a postgraduate in arts from Kanpur University. Uttam, who joined politics when he came in contact with Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1980, and is known as a “dedicated SP worker” and “uncontroversial leader”. Insiders said he is regarded as a party loyalist as he had been associated with it since its inception.

He is also considered to be a strong hand in party organisation and cadre building.

Uttam was first elected as a MLA from Jahanabad as a Janata Dal candidate in 1989. He was minister in the first Mulayam government from 1989 to 1991. During Mulayam’s second term as CM in 1993, Uttam was made the member of UP Backward Class Commission and given ministerial rank. He was also an MLC in 2006 and 2012.

Significantly, when Akhilesh was SP state president, Uttam was his deputy. But Uttam was removed from the post soon after Shivpal replaced Akhilesh as the SP state chief. Uttam also is a member of the Janeshwar Mishra Trust, headed by Akhilesh. He also heads the backward castes cell of the party. When the feud between Akhilesh and Shivpal started last June Uttam chose to be with Akhilesh.

Uttam said: “I have been associated with Mulayam Singh Yadav since 1980… following Mulayam’s directive, I have worked to strengthen Akhilesh in every election.”

On Sunday, Uttam took charge as the SP state president amid sloganeering in favour of Akhilesh. Addressing supporters after taking charge at the party headquarters, Uttam appealed to them to take a pledge to work hard in the upcoming elections and to ensure the Akhilesh returns as the CM. He also expressed gratitude to Akhilesh for relying upon him.

Sources in the party said Uttam did not sit in Shivpal’s room and chose to occupy his old office instead.