Akhilesh Yadav on Padmaavat: Those ordering lathicharge are also behind the protests

Samajwadi Party leader attending a press conference in Lucknow. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi Party leader attending a press conference in Lucknow. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Yogi government over “a spurt in crimes” and said investors are now scared to attend the UP Investors’ Summit scheduled next month in the state capital. “Information travels really fast now. Investors who earlier wanted to come are now scared after seeing news of crime in the state. They are in a dilemma,” he said.

On the protests against Padmaavat in UP, Akhilesh said, “Sochiye aap… kidhar le ja rahe hain Bharat desh ko… virodh bhi khud karwa rahe hain aur laathi bhi yahi marwa rahe hain… aap CCTV ki ya jo recording hogi un sab ko nikalwaiye… aakhir wo kaun they jo sadko par… ye Bhatriya Janata Party ke log gaye they (Just think where these people are taking the country. They are staging protests and then they themselves are lathi-charging. Go find all CCTV recordings. Who were those people on the roads? They all are BJP people).”

Referring to a few recent incidents of crime, including the one on Wednesday in which an old woman and her son were shot dead in Meerut as they were witnesses in her husband’s murder case, Akhilesh said: “CM Yogi Adityanath used to say criminals have fled the state, but the spate in crime is saying something else. It seems the message to criminals is to stay in UP.”

“We went to Kakori recently. You and I cannot even imagine the dacoity that happened there…There was such a “nanga naach” (of fear) in the village that people cannot sleep,” he said. “While committing robberies, they threatened the villagers against informing police. When one 19-year-old youth came to resist, they shot at him… Then again, there was another dacoity in the neighbourhood. There too people lost lives. Why does the government claim that law and order problem can be solved with encounters?” Akhilesh asked.

“When some potato farmers who suffered losses dumped their produce in Lucknow, police tracked 10,000 phone calls. (When) I asked police to check phone towers (in Kakori) and find out who made the calls and in which direction the dacoits escaped, police were busy pleasing BJP leaders,” he further said. The SP chief said he would not ask the CM to resign, but urge the people to dislodge Adityanath and his party from power. Asked about new DGP OP Singh, the SP leader said, “Singh is a good officer and close to me and my father. Let us see whether BJP people are going to let him work or not.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App