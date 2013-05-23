Akhilesh to inaugurate UP Bhawan in Mumbai

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will inaugurate UPs state guest house,UP Bhawan building,at Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The idea for the guest house was conceived by Akhileshs father and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1995 but he failed to complete it.

Estate Officer,Raj Kishore Yadav confirmed that Akhilesh,along with other officials,will leave for Mumbai to inaugurate the state guest house on Thursday. All the formalities for the inauguration have been completed. CM Akhilesh Yadav will leave for Mumbai early morning, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav,after assuming power in 2012,took up the matter on priority basis and allotted about Rs 32 crore for the construction of the guest house. As per Raj Kishore Yadav,the guest house has a car parking in its basement and five floors.

In 1995,land was purchased near Sector 30 A,infront of Vashi Railway Station,Mumbai,at a cost of Rs 1.66 crore. Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam was entrusted with the task of constructing the guest house. The project remained on the backburner after Mulayam was voted out. He again revived the project in 2005 but could not complete in his tenure.

The first floor has five rooms,two VIP rooms,a womens resting room. The second floor has two guest rooms,one meeting room,2 VIP suites and a VIP room. The third floor has pantry,dining room,kitchen,a VIP suite,two guest rooms and a convention hall. The fourth floor will have one guest room,CMs suite,dining room,office of management officer and a retiring room.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App