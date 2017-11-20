AIMIM Mahoba chief booked under Arms Act

MAHOBA police on Sunday afternoon arrested the district chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Shakib and his two brothers after unlicensed arms were seized from their residence at Bhatipura locality under City Kotwali police station.

Circle Officer, City (Mahoba), Jitendra Kumar Dubey said Damoh district police in Madhya Pradesh reached Mahoba to trace Shakib’s father Syed Khan, wanted in an Arms Act case. Although they did not find Syed there, the police team, during a search of the house, recovered several unlicenced arms, said the CO. Kotwali police assisted the Damoh police in the operation.

Police seized 15 countrymade pistols of .315 bore, three pistol of .32 bore, one unprepared countrymade pistol, four magazines and also a 7 kg Gautam Budh brass statue. Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Vikramjeet Singh said they arrested Shakib and his brother Pervej and Sarfaraz who present at the house. An FIR under Arms Act was lodged against them.

“During interrogation, all three accused told police that their father Syed Khan used to bring arms and then sell them on higher rates. They told police that they had no information of the source of these arms,” said SHO. “Syed Khan and his three sons stayed together. No other person was present in the house when police conducted raid. There was no evidence to suggest that arms the arms were made there.”

When contacted, AIMIM’s state president Shaukat Ali said that police had framed Shakib. “Following differences, Shakib was living separately from his father,” said Ali.

