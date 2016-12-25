Agra: NGO sends women abroad without admission nod, gets second notice

The Mathura District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Friday issued a second notice to NGO Sulabh International for allegedly taking two women from its ashrams to France without seeking due permission last month. Sulabh International runs five ashrams in Vrindavan, where close to 700 widows stay. According to rules, the NGO has to seek prior permission for any activity from the district administration.

Manu Ghosh (93) and Gaurvani Sheel (73), living in the Meerasahabhagini ashram, spent a week in France and participated in various conferences and lectures in November. According to DLSA, the NGO failed to reply to the first notice it has issued in the first week of this month.

Piyush Goswami, stenographer to DLSA Secretary Anil Kumar Yadav, said: “The notice has been issued after Anil Kumar Yadav visited the ashrams in Vrindavan on November 30. He learnt about the visit of the two widows to France without permission. Several other loopholes were found during the visit to the ashrams, which have also been mentioned in the fresh notice. The NGO is required to reply within a week.”

Sources said that the authority has taken a suo motu (acting on its own) cognizance of the matter following several complaints made by the widows during the secretary’s visit. Vinita Verma, coordinator of Sulabh in Mathura, said they received the first notice quite late by which time the deadline had passed. “We have already forwarded the fresh notice to our legal cell and they are preparing the reply. We are working here on the orders of SC and we have not done anything wrong,” she added.