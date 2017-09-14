Agra Dussehra Celebrations: VHP to deploy Bajrang Dal to ‘save Hindu girls from love jihad’

In Agra, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to deploy Bajrang Dal activists with batons to ensure “security of Hindu girls from eve-teasing and love jihad” during the four-day Dussehra celebrations from September 16.

Twenty such workers will be deployed at each of the five outposts called “Suraksha Chowkis” and will be issued VHP-approved identity cards and will wear saffron clothes, said Manoj Kumar, VHP’s Braj region organisation secretary. Each team will comprise about half a dozen girl volunteers also from Durga Vahini, VHP’s women wing.

“The outposts have been set up to keep watch on anti-social elements to save the girls from eve-teasing and Love Jihad. The need for such outposts were felt because three incidents of love jihad were reported from Agra in past few days,” he said. “Bajrang Dal workers at the Suraksha Chowki will keep watch to ensure that youths of a particular community do not enter the Mahotsav area with evil intention.”

When asked how Bajrang Dal men will identify the youths of the “particular community” and their “evil intentions”, Manoj said, “Such people move in groups. If it is noticed that someone is indulging in eve-teasing or trying to speak to any girl and the girl is ignoring him, volunteers at the outposts will catch the youth and will hand him over to the police,” he said.

The identity cards, he said, was so that the administration can identify them.

VHP Agra Mahanagar president, Deepak Agrawal said, Bajrang Dal workers at five outposts will cooperate with the administration to prevent anti-Hindu incidents and check entry of anti-social elements at Janakpuri festival area.

During the four-day celebrations, a “Ram Baraat” will be taken out on September 16 which will traverse a 10-km area in the city starting from Mankameshwar temple. The ‘Janakpuri Mahostav’ will be organised on September 17, 18 and 19. The Ram Baraat procession will also see tableau of the proposed temple in Ayodhya for the first time in a decade.

VHP’s Manoj Kumar said, “A new tableau has been prepared and it will move with Ram Baarat so that people could take pledge for Ram temple construction,” he said.

The VHP has decided to launch a campaign during Janakpuri Mahostva called “Har ghar Bajrangi — Whatsapp Bajrangi”. Deepak Agrawal said the campaign will aim at increasing the Dal’s supporters by encouraging them to join through a Whatsapp number.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App