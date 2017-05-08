Agra: Do not take law into your hands, CM Yogi Adityanath tells BJP workers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged BJP workers in Agra to not take law into their hands for the sake of good governance and development in the state. Last month, BJP and Bajrang Dal activists were accused of assaulting a police officer and creating ruckus at two police stations in Agra.

CM said their emotions would be protected while establishing rule of law and good governance. He asked party workers to adopt villages and municipal wards and ensure cleanliness to realise the dream of Swachh Bharat Sashakt Bharat. He also said that civil terminal at Agra airport will be upgraded with Rs 65 crore and it will be named after Deendayal Upadhyay.

Earlier, CM visited Nagariya village in Agra and distributed cheques to families of 15 people who were killed and also to those injured in a road accident in Etah on Friday. Family of the deceased received Rs 2 lakh, while Rs 50000 was given to each of the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

CM inspected Yamuna Corridor and directed officials to take steps for cleaning the Yamuna river and for conservation of Taj Mahal. He directed Irrigation department to execute Rubber Dam project of Rs 281 crore for raising the water level in Yamuna.

Before leaving for Agra, CM flagged off 27 air-conditioned buses in Lucknow which will connect Lucknow and Gorakhpur besides other destinations like Delhi, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Badhni, Bahraich, Jhansi, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Deoria.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now