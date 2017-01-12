After serving 12 years: Uttar Pradesh’s ‘oldest’ prisoner granted premature release

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Wednesday granted the “premature release” of one of the state’s oldest prisoners, a 105-year-old man known only as “Chauthi”. In doing so, he exercised his powers under section 161 of the Constitution (to grant pardons.. to suspend, remit or commute sentence).

A resident of Gorakhpur district, Chauthi was found guilty of murder by a sessions court on July 8, 1982, and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He allegedly committed the crime on July 15, 1979, due to an old rivalry. Last year, he was transferred from the Central Jail in Varanasi to Gorakhpur District Jail.

The prisoner has served a jail term of 12 years, including the remission period, and was suffering from old age problems including loss of hearing, due to which he was facing difficulties doing his daily duties. During his jail term, his conduct was found to be “good”, based on which the application seeking commutation of his remaining sentence was moved by the jail administration.

After getting clearances from different levels, which included the district police authorities, district administration and a special committee under the home department, the final recommendation for premature release was made by the state government to the governor. “Considering his age and other factors, I decided to grant premature release on the recommendation of the state government, using my special constitutional powers,” Naik told The Indian Express.

Gorakhpur Jail Superintendent SK Sharma said, “Based on the recommendation of the medical board, we had moved the petition for his pardon in July last year. He is suffering from old age infirmities. We have deputed a person to help him with his daily routine.”

“Since Gorakhpur is his home district as well, his family members used to visit him regularly” he added.