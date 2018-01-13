After reports of AMU scholar joining militancy: Yogi Adityanath asks varsities, colleges to improve academic environment

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday wrote a letter to vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of all central, state, private universities, and also to principals of colleges across the state, asking them to develop an environment where students do not get influenced by “any propaganda, wrong publicity or anti-social elements”.

The letter comes a week after Aligarh Police sent a letter to AMU alerting about criminal elements taking shelter in its hostels and amid reports of an AMU research scholar allegedly joining a militant outfit.

Apart from pointing out that students from other states as well as other countries also study in various universities and colleges in the state, Adityanath asked the V-Cs and principals to keep a special vigilance on “unwanted elements at the hostels.”

The chief minister, through his letter, also asked the institutes to take all possible measures to ensure that students are in an environment where they can focus on studies and at the same time contribute towards “rashtra ke navnirman” (formation of new India).

Asking for inclusion of such points in the syllabus, which will prompt students to follow basic principals of “rashtriya ekta (national integration) and “akhandata” (unity), Adityanath directed the V-C s and principals to give special focus on promoting “naitik mulya” (moral values) among students. He also suggested holding of special workshops to spread awareness about “cultural values and constitutional system” as well as about anniversaries of known personalities.

At the same time, the chief minister also sought development of qualities of “samajik samrasta” (social harmony) and “sadbhav” (good faith) among students.

Adityanath also asked for co-ordination and dialogue between university or college administration and students as lack of such dialogues leads to protests and do not solve even the smallest of problems. He asked university and college administrations to hold dialogue with students from time to time and identify their predicaments so that they can be solved in time.

With focus on hostels, the chief minister wrote in the letter that special vigilance should be kept on hostels for any activity of unwanted elements and efforts should be made to ensure that hostels are free from interference and entry of outsiders. He also sought security of students coming from other countries by developing co-ordination with hostel wardens, proctorial board and district administration.

Advising colleges to install CCTV cameras to control incidents of harassment, the CM said that co-ordination should be developed with the administration to strengthen security arrangements. He also asked heads of the universities and colleges to take measures to stop ragging.

Asking departmental heads to hold regular meetings with parents and keep track of student attendance at the hostel as well as classrooms, Adityanath wrote that for education or education-related activities organised by students outfits – either on campus or outside – permission of university administration should be taken as per requirement.

Besides, the chief minister also asked the V-Cs and principals to make students aware about central government’s schemes as well as schemes of the state government such as ‘Stand-up India’, ‘Start-up India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Swaccha Bharat Mission’, among others.

