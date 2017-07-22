After probe finds files destroyed in 2013, SP MLA & son’s historysheets re-opened

Historysheets of Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav and his son Vijay Pratap Yadav were re-opened at Shikohabad police station in Firozabad on Thursday, after an inquiry revealed that their historysheets were destroyed in 2013, when the Akhilesh government was in power. While Hari Om is sitting MLA from Sirsaganj, Vijay Pratap is the chairman of the Firozabad district panchayat.

During an inspection at Shikohabad police station in the last week of March, Firozabad SSP Ajay Kumar had discovered that historysheets of both Hari Om and Vijay Pratap were missing from the records. He found that the historysheets were destroyed in 2013. Following this, the SSP ordered two inquiries by Firozabad Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

“The probes were ordered to find out on whose direction the historysheets were destroyed and also if there a need to reopen their historysheets,” said Kumar. He added that the probe report regarding the need to reopen the historysheets stated that the same were destroyed on April 19, 2013. “The report also stated the historysheets needed to be reopened following their continuous involvement in criminal activities. Following the request, the historysheets were reopened at Shikohabad police station. While Hari Om Yadav’s historysheet number is 152-A, Vijay Pratap’s is 153-A,” said Kumar.

The SSP said that 21 criminal cases have been lodged against Hari Om and over a dozen against Vijay Pratap. “The cases are of murder, attempt to murder, abduction, rioting, physical assault and others… Last month, an FIR was lodged against Hari Om and his son in Etawah district on charges including assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty,” he added. Meanwhile, the probe to trace on whose direction the historysheets were destroyed is still on. The statement of two police officers, who were posted in Firozabad in 2013, are yet to be recorded. “Rakesh Singh was the Firozabad SSP in 2013… he is yet to be questioned,” said Kumar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App