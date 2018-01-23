After panchayat orders social boycott: Kin of man who ‘murdered’ 9-year-old leave village

Naveen owned a mobile shop in the village and stayed with his brother’s family after his wife died around two years ago. Representational photo Naveen owned a mobile shop in the village and stayed with his brother’s family after his wife died around two years ago. Representational photo

The family of a man accused of sodomising and murdering a nine-year-old boy left their native Baghpat village after the panchayat ordered a social boycott against them on Sunday. According to police, Naveen Tyagi of Mukari village is accused of the crime after the boy’s body was found on January 13. He is currently in judicial custody. “After Naveen’s arrest, senior residents decided to hold a panchayat to take a stern action against his family for committing such a heinous crime,” said Sandeep Sharma, sarpanch. “On Sunday evening, I held the panchayat proceeding along with the members and in presence of the villagers at the victim’s house.”

“After a long discussion, we decided to socially boycott Naveen’s family and the residents were told not to associate with them in any way. Shopkeepers were told not to sell anything to them and none of them would be invited ever to any gathering or function in the village now onwards,” he added. Naveen’s only remaining relatives – his younger brother Anil, wife and children – later left the village. “I have been told that they shifted to a relative’s house,” said Sharma. Asked if it was right to punish a family for the a crime allegedly committed by one member, he said, “We don’t think that way. This is how it is over here.”

Naveen owned a mobile shop in the village and stayed with his brother’s family after his wife died around two years ago. Balauni police station house officer Devender Bisht said, “I have heard about the panchayat held over the incident, but his brother (Anil) has not complained so far of a threat from the villagers.” On the alleged crime, Bisht said that the boy, who is from the same village, went missing on January 11 evening, while returning from a relative’s place. His body was recovered from a canal.

“During investigation, the victim’s father told that he had differences with Naveen Tyagi over a business partnership. We kept an eye on Naveen and picked him up for questioning,” said the SHO. “Naveen told us that on January 11, he stopped the boy on his way back home and lured to take him to his house. Since he was alone in the that day, he sodomised the boy and later strangulated him fearing he would be caught. He also confessed to having dumped the body in the canal.”

