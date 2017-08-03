After offering resignation: District judge gets transfer order, goes on leave

District and Session Judge of Rae Bareli, Kamal Kishore Sharma, who tendered his resignation on Tuesday, proceeded to go on leave after he received transfer orders to Amethi the same day. Sharma had alleged in resignation letter to the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court that he was being harassed by High Court authorities.

“Transfer was not the reason for offering to resign from judicial services. I have mentioned the reason in my resignation letter. I have sent another letter to Allahabad High Court after being transferred to Amethi, informing that I am going on earned leave and requested them to appoint another judge in Amethi,” Kamal Kishore Sharma told The Indian Express.

In his resignation letter, Sharma stated, “… due to the persistence and continuous harassment done to me at the hand of Hon’ble High Court, Allahabad, and due to not telling wrong information before Hon’ble the Chief Justice regarding advocate strike, I am compelled hereby to tender my resignation from the Judicial services….” Sharma, who had earlier been posted as Legal Remembrancer (LR) from 2010-2012 in Uttar Pradesh government, was posted in Rae Bareli for about six months.

