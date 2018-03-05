After Meerut ‘encounter’: ‘Now I can seek justice without fear’

After the death of Sujeet Jaat, a wanted man in Meerut, in an alleged encounter on Saturday, Mitan, 24, heaved a sigh of relief.

Mitan had lost his mother Savitri and brother-in-law Babloo last year. They were pursuing the murder case of Mitan’s brother in 2016. They were all allegedly killed by either Sujeet or his aides. Last month, before going to court to bear witness in the case under heavy police protection, Mitan had said he feared for his life.

“Now, I can give my eyewitness account of my brother and mother’s murders in court on March 7 without any duress. Sujeet’s brother Sumeet, who was also involved in the killing of my brother, is already in jail,” Mitan said.

