After Bhatkal remark,SP removes Faruqui as national secy

The Samajwadi Party removed Kamal Faruqui as its national secretary Thursday. Faruqui had recently questioned if alleged Indian Mujahideen operative Yasin Bhatkal was arrested because he was a Muslim.

SPs national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav informed Faruqui about his removal through email. Faruqui,however,said the e-mail mentions no reason behind the action.

I will definitely meet (SP president) Mulayam Singh Yadav and ask him about the reason for my removal. There is no mention of my statements as reported in the media about my removal ((in the e-mail), said Faruqui.

Faruqui,in a TV programme on August 30,said: If he (Bhatkal) is a terrorist,then he should not be spared. But if he has been arrested just because he is a Muslim,then caution should be exercised as we dont want to send out a wrong message to an entire community that we are trying to malign its image without a thorough investigation, Faruqui reportedly said.

Distancing itself from the controversial remarks,the SP termed it to be Faruquis personal views.

He is not SPs spokesperson and his views should not be regarded as SPs stand, partys Ramgopal Yadav had said.

Faruqui claimed he continues to stick to his

statements.

SPs national executive meeting is scheduled in Agra on September 11-12 and Faruqui’s presence could have embarrassed the party further. That seems to be the obvious reason for them but nothing has been mentioned. I will issue my statement only after meeting Mulayam, Faruqui said.

Faruqui is a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and All India Milli Council (AIMC).

He joined the SP in 2011 during the national convention of the party in Agra. He was earlier in the Congress and was appointed Chairman of the Delhi State Minority Commission.

