Lucknow: After Assembly losses, Cong looks forward to local body polls

After its defeat in the recent state Assembly polls, the Congress is planning to put its weight behind the upcoming municipal elections in the state. The party has added the agenda of discussion on municipal elections to its two-day post poll review meeting in Delhi and Lucknow on April 15 and 16. District and city heads have been directed to come prepared with a list of probable candidates and strong areas. The election is expected in June this year.

AICC general secretary in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad along with state president Raj Babbar and other AICC secretaries will hold the review meeting in Delhi for western UP and Lucknow for the remaining districts.

“While there would be a post poll review, the immediate test ahead of us in Uttar Pradesh is of local body elections, and thus it has been decided to include it in the agenda for the meeting,” said a senior party leader who will be part of the review. “For moving ahead, it is important to look into the mistakes of the past, but at the same time, it is necessary to plan for the future,” he added.

Out of 12 municipal corporations, the Congress had lost all its Mayor seats in 2012. The BJP, despite its poor performance in the 2012 Assembly polls, had managed to win 10 seats. Sources in Congress say the party also wants to ask office bearers about their chances of winning and steps to strengthen the cadre. Despite its best efforts, the Congress had failed to regain ground in 2015 panchayat elections, and won less than 5 per cent of seats. The BSP had performed better in the panchayat elections.

However, Satyadev Tripathi, senior party leader and chief spokesperson said: “One debacle does not mean there would be another as well. I remember that in 1998, Congress performance in Lok Sabha polls was very poor from Uttar Pradesh, but the party ended up winning three Mayor posts in the municipal elections, which took place just after that. So there is always hope.”

