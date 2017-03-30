Yogi Adityanath moves into 5, Kalidas Marg

Ten days after being sworn in as Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday shifted to his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg. Till Wednesday morning, he had been staying at the state’s VVIP guest house.

There, he felicitated BJP state party officer bearers and members of the party’s election management team for the party’s win in the state assembly elections. BJP state office bearers including vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and treasurer were felicitated with saffron colour shawls and smartphones. Members of the party’s election management cell and other related party units were felicitated with white shawls and wrist watches.

While the programme was related with BJP leaders, it was organised at the CM’s residence.

When asked whether the gift was sponsored by the party or the CM, BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that he was not aware about it. About holding party related event at CM’s official residence,Tripathi said that CM had invited the party leaders.

In his address to party leaders, according to sources, Adityanath praised the working of the party’s election management cell for its work and assured that the party organisation that the government will function in coordination with them. Adityanath had invited party MLAs and state ministers for dinner at his new residence.

CM meets ND Tiwari in hospital

Adityanath on Wednesday went to meet former CM Narayan Dutt Tiwari (91), who has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here following complaints of an infection.

Tiwari was taken to RMLIMS Tuesday and the doctors said that he was showing signs of improvement.

