Yogi Adityanath meets Korean delegation to boost bilateral ties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met a South Korean delegation here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties to attract more investments and create job opportunities in the state.

Citing the strong cultural and historical relations with South Korea, the chief minister said that immense possibilities exist in the tourism sector of both the countries, said an official spokesman.

Adityanath said India’s relations with South Korea had been strong and the state government wanted to utilise them for the development, the spokesman added.

“We want that mutual ties between the two countries should reach new heights,” the chief minister told the delegation. In 2000, a South Korean delegation had visited Ayodhya and a sister city agreement was reached with Gimhe city.

