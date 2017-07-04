Acid attack in Aliganj hostel: FIR lodged, but police maintain no evidence

The woman also got an FIR registered on charges of rape, assault, theft and house-trespass at Unchahar in 2009. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Representational Image The woman also got an FIR registered on charges of rape, assault, theft and house-trespass at Unchahar in 2009. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Representational Image

Two days after an alleged rape survivor claimed she was attacked with acid in a government-run hostel in Aliganj, police registered an FIR against an unidentified person, but reiterated that they had found no evidence to support her allegation. The FIR under section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc) of the IPC was lodged on Monday on the basis of a complaint filed by the husband of the woman, who is is undergoing treatment at King George Medical University’s trauma centre.

This is allegedly the third such attack on the woman. Police said that based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged at Alambagh police station in 2013 against unidentified persons for throwing acid at her. Another FIR was registered in March this year against 2 persons from Unchahar who she alleged made her drink acid on board a train. The woman also got an FIR registered on charges of rape, assault, theft and house-trespass at Unchahar in 2009. However, police had closed investigations in all 3 cases after submitting a closure report.

A Lucknow Police spokesperson said that as per a forensic examination of the woman’s injuries by a KGMU doctor, the woman had suffered “9.5 per cent injuries which are skin deep”. The spokesperson added that the examination had found that most of her burns are of “first degree” while a few are of severe “third degree” category.

Police claimed that had acid been thrown on her, she would have mostly suffered third degree burns. They further claimed that the chemical used had been found to be one of “lowest intensity”, adding that there was “no trickling and splashing”.

SSP Deepak Kumar said, “The woman has suffered injuries on the right side of her face and neck, but there were no splashing on the left side, which does not happen in an attack from outside.” Police further claimed that a team of forensic investigators had not found any traces of acid on the alleged scene of crime, the floor, walls, the hostel premises or any of its surrounding walls. They added that no footprints had been found on the boundary wall and witnesses had also confirmed that no one had entered or escaped from there.

