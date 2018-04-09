Accusing BJP MLA of sexual assault, woman tries to self-immolate near CM Yogi Adityanath’s house

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

An 18-year-old woman tried to set herself on fire near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, alleging police inaction against Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whom she accused of sexual assault.

The BJP MLA denied the allegation, saying that those behind it were history-sheeters who were accusing him because he had helped some “innocent youths” made accused in a case lodged by the woman’s family.

The woman and eight of her family members, including her mother and grandmother, were stopped by police near the chief minister’s residence and taken to Gautam Palli police station.

Later in the day, the woman told the media that in June last year, she was taken to the MLA’s residence where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, and her family was threatened. She added that since then, she had been going to the police station, but no action was taken.

“He should be arrested and until he is not I am not going back home…I will take my life otherwise…I was threatened that if I tell anyone, my family members would be killed and thrown away. They beat my father on April 3,” the woman told mediapersons.

Safipur Circle Officer (CO) Kunwar Bahadur Singh said, “On June 11 last year, two youths from the woman’s village had allegedly kidnapped her for marriage. A case was registered on June 20, 2017. After the woman was found 3-4 days later, she alleged in her statement that she was raped by the two youths and one of their accomplices (when she was kidnapped). Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brijesh Yadav were then arrested under sections 376 D (gangrape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.” The alleged victim was aged 17 years at the time.

Makhi police station SO Ashok Singh, “Suspecting that the MLA was helping these youths and their families, the family of the woman then started alleging that earlier, on June 4, 2017, Shubham’s mother had taken her to the MLA’s residence where the MLA sexually assaulted her.”

“The woman gave us applications in this regard. However, as there already was a case registered earlier and even statements were recorded under 161 and 164 CrPC and there was no mention of any such incident, no FIR was registered in the case,” the SO said.

He added that the father and the uncle of the woman were history-sheeters — the father had 28 cases of murder, loot etc. against him, while the the uncle was facing 15 cases, some which dated back to 1991.

Denying the allegations against him, Sengar said, “Since last two days, the conspirators have been trying to make this incident successful and today they reached the chief minister’s residence. I request the administration that the mobile numbers of these people be taken and there should be an investigation into who are part of this conspiracy and who are the criminals. Whoever is at fault should be punished.”

