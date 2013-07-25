Abducted businessman rescued,one arrested

The Lucknow police have arrested one man and rescued businessman Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal,who was kidnapped near Munshi Pulia locality under Ghazipur police circle on July 20.

The police arrested one Dhirendra Singh of Shahjahanpur district when the kidnappers were shifting the businessmans location on Tuesday late evening. Two other accused  Sumit Singh and Ankit Saxena,also from Shahjahanpur district  managed to escape.

The police seized the Scorpio vehicle,which belonged to Dhirendra and was used in the crime.

Station Officer of Ghazipur police station N S Sirohi said all three accused were business partners of Sanjay and recently they had separated from him following a dispute. Sanjay told us that the dispute occurred after losses in business. He also told us that the accused had planned to kill him after extorting money from his family, said Sirohi.

According to police,on Monday,Sanjays friend Nand Kumar Tiwari lodged an FIR stating that while they were standing at Munshi Pulia crossing,unidentified men came on a vehicle and forcibly took Sanjay Kumar with them. The police said they tracked the kidnappers with the help of the surveillance team.

