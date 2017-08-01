Seven youths get life for gangrape of 20-year-old, filming act

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A local court in Muzaffarnagar Monday handed life sentences to seven youths charged with gangraping a 20-year-old girl in 2013 and uploading a video of the assault on the Internet. The incident took place in Shahpur a few weeks before communal riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. An FIR was lodged in June 2014, as the victim did not tell anyone about the crime, and contacted police only after the accused uploaded a video of the gangrape online.

On Saturday, the court had held all seven accused — Rashid, Wasid, Soman, Monu, Sallu, Rahul and Abdul — guilty. Six were sent to Muzaffarnagar district jail, while Abdul was already in the prison.

“Additional District and Session Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj today awarded life imprisonment to all seven accused on gangrape charge and three years’ imprisonment on charge under Information Technology Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on each accused and directed to give Rs 50,000 of the amount to victim,” said Government Counsel Kayyum Ali. “Four prosecution witnesses were examined during trial. The victim too had identified all accused during an identification parade held in court,” said counsel.

All accused are residents of Basdhara in Shahpur, said Ali. According to Ali, the case dates back to August 17, 2013, when the victim, who was then working in a private firm, was returning home with a male friend on a motorbike. The accused, who were standing at a crossing near Basdhara, stopped them. They thrashed the friend and forced him to leave the spot, he said. Ali further said that the accused then forcibly took the victim to nearby thickets where they gangraped her and made a video of the act using their phones, threatening her that they would put it on the Internet if she complained to police or her family.

The victim kept quiet about the incident and got married after a few months. The accused later uploaded the video on online, said Ali. The woman then filed a complaint at Shahpur police station on June 24, 2014, and a case was registered, after which all accused were arrested.

Ali also said the accused had been pressuring the victim’s in-laws to force her to change her statement. When the in-laws did the same, she refused. They later got her separated from her husband, and she shifted to another state, the counsel added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App