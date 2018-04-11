7-year-old gangraped, murdered in Kaushambi, accused arrested

Two neighbours allegedly raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl at Pipari in Kaushambi district on Monday night. Jagdish, 25 and Munna, 24, have been booked under rape and murder charges and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said the seven-year-old was playing near her house on Monday at around 7 pm when the accused asked her to accompany them on their bicycle. They promised to drop her back home.

“The two youths lured the child to a secluded area roughly three kilometers from her house last night where they committed the crime. We have sent the body for a post mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said on Tuesday.

The child’s parents, who are poor farm labourers, found her body on Tuesday morning and informed police. They had looked for her all night when she did not return home. A police officer said the girl knew the two accused since they belong to the same village. “After raping her, the two feared she would name them, so they murdered her. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of strangulation but we will know only after the autopsy reports are out,” he said. The girl is survived by her parents, five sisters and a brother.

