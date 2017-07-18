Varanasi: 6 hurt in stone-pelting over rumour, 2 arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

SIX PEOPLE including four police officers were injured and three vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting during a protest in Sigra police station area of Varanasi on Sunday evening. Varanasi police arrested two people — identified as Sajjad and his son Raju — on Monday. They will be produced in court on Tuesday. Police said the violence was sparked by a rumour that a wall of a mosque had been damaged.

A mob staged a protest in the area and started pelting stones. Police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. The injured were sent to a hospital where doctors discharged them after administering first aid. Station Officer of Sigra police station Gopal Gupta said a dispute regarding land located adjacent to a mosque in Vidhyapeet area was pending in court and Mahendra Singh, a lawyer, used to keep his cattle on the same land.

“On Sunday, Singh was removing mud from the plot that had collected due to heavy rain, when it was rumoured that a wall of mosque has been damaged,” said the SO. On hearing about it, a mob reached the spot and staged a protest, he added. The police team rushed to the spot and tried to convince protesters to stop, but the mob then started pelting stones.

Additional force was then called to disperse the crowd. Later, Mahendra Singh lodged an FIR against nine named and 200-300 unidentified persons at Sigra police station. Circle Officer, Chetganj, Brij Nandan Rai said the situation is now under control. A hunt is on to trace other accused.

